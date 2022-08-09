CHSE Odisha announces result of Class XII' Art and Vocational studies

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the result of 12th class Art and Vocational studies streams.

As per the press statement from the Council of Higher Secondary Education, "The Pass percentage in Art stream this year is 82.10 per cent and 8 schools have been recorded 100 per cent result."

"In the arts stream, 1,71,288 students have passed, out of which 177 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks. As many as 67,728 boys and 1,03,560 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of boys and girls is 75.08 per cent and 87.45 per cent respectively."



"In vocational Stream, 3,991 students have passed, out of which 8 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks. The percentage of passing is 70.35 of which 1,982 are boys and 2,009 are girls respectively. The pass percentage of boys and girls are 66.39 per cent and 74.73 per cent respectively."

