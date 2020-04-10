Churches in Kerala broadcast Good Friday services amid COVID-19 lockdown

Wayanad/Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 10 (ANI): With visits to the church and other religious places suspended across the country, churches in Wayanad and Kochi conducted prayer services on the occasion of Good Friday.



Fr. Jose Puthiyedath, who is the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of Syro Malabar Church, led the prayer service at Major Archbishop's House Chapel in Kochi by live streaming and people offered their prayers to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, in Wayanad, a short prayer service was held with a restricted number of devotees entering the church.

"Today we are dedicating our prayers for the recovery of all COVID-19 patients worldwide. Though people are unable to join our prayers, we are praying for everyone's well being," the parish priest told ANI.

In the national capital, churches remained shut but live streaming of services would be done on various official social media platforms of the churches as well.

As of now, 357 cases have been reported so far in Kerala, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

