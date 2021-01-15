CIBIL rating shouldn't be mandatory for street vendors for loans, MP CM urges Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj S Chouhan on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and requested her that CIBIL rating should not be mandatory for street vendors while issuing loans.

"I requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that CIBIL rating should not be mandatory for street vendors while issuing loans. She agreed and said she'd speak to banks," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister after meeting FM Sitharaman.

On the issue of CIBIL rating for street vendors, Shivraj Chouhan said the Union Minister has assured him that she will look after his concern.



"In Madhya Pradesh, we have introduced 'Grameen Street Vendor Yojana' which aims to provide street vendors interest-free loan worth Rs 10,000. The Finance Minister said she would help with it," CM Chouhan added.

This comes as the fifth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on January 29.

Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday said that President Ram Nath Kovind will address both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11.00 am on January 29. The Union Budget 2020-21 will be presented at 11 am on February 1.

For months now, Finance Minister has been holding pre-budget consultations with experts in various fields in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22. (ANI)

