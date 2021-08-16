CID bomb squad defuses suspected country-made bomb in WB

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): A suspected country-made bomb was defused at the entry point of West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri Railway (NJP) station by CID Bomb Disposal Squad of Siliguri on Sunday afternoon.

The incident created massive chaos among people at the railway station which usually remains.

Speaking to media, AG Faruk, Asst Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force said, "It may be done with the aim to create panic."



He further informed that the security has been tightened in the wake of the incident.

On Sunday, an article was found lying inside a dustbin by Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), following which a heavy Police force along with the CID Bomb Squad reached at the spot. Later, Bomb Squad team with the help of water jet tool successfully defused the article.

According to sources, the article was a crude bomb, however, police is investigating the incident.

"We have treated it as a suspected country-made bomb and took the proper initiative. It was defused by the Bomb Squad, but it will confirm after the investigation. We were ready to chase any kind of unwanted incident and the station is 100 per cent secure," said AG Faruk. (ANI)

