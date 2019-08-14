Cine Workers Association bans Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday banned singer Mika Singh from the Indian film industry for performing at an event in Karachi, Pakistan.

The event in Pakistan was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

"AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers," AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta stated in a statement on Tuesday.

The film body further put an unconditional ban on the singer and boycotted him from all the movies and music contracts with the entertainment companies.

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law," the statement added.

"When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association said.

The association also sought the intervention of Information and Broadcasting ministry in the matter. (ANI)

