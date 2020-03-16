Cinema halls, gyms in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar to remain closed till March 31

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): All cinema halls, multiplexes, cineplexes, and gyms in Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus scare, an official said.

"All cinema halls, multiplexes, cineplexes, and gyms in the district to remain closed till March 31, in view of COVID-19," said Brajesh Narayan Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).

The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said. (ANI)

