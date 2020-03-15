Cinema halls, schools, gyms to remain closed in Haryana till March 31

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): All cinema halls, schools, gyms, and night clubs will remain closed in Haryana till March 31 in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

A large gathering in any social, political, cultural, educational, sports competition and family events in the state have also been banned, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said.

"The state government has made all arrangements in this matter. More than 1,300 isolation-beds are ready in the district hospitals," Vij said.

The minister said that 100 camps would be set up in the state by the AYUSH Department to give people medicines free of cost to boost their immunity. (ANI)

