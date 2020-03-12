Cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all cinema halls in the national capital will remain shut till March 31 to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain close till March 31," said Kejriwal.

"A meeting was held today in which all the Delhi government officials were present. Delhi's Health Minister and LG were also present. Delhi Government is ready to deal with the situation," he added.

Chief Minister added that arrangements have been made for sufficient beds for quarantine.

"We are trying to make arrangements inside under construction hospitals in Burari for quarantine. COVID-19 has been declared as pandemic and so necessary precautions are being taken and public places including government and private offices, malls, shops are being disinfected on a daily basis," said Kejriwal.

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

Out of the 73 confirmed cases (17 of them foreign nationals) in the country, Kerala has the maximum number of positive cases for novel coronavirus at 17.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people. (ANI)

