Circle rate of land in Uttarakhand increased by 15 per cent

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand cabinet on Sunday gave the approval to increase the circle rates of land in the state.

The Circle rates of the land have been increased by 15 percent. The Cabinet has approved the hike in circle rates for agriculture, non-agriculture and commercial land of the state.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was held on Sunday evening. The Cabinet approved the proposal put forth by Stamp and Registration Department (ANI)

