Squares drawn at vegetable markets in Andhra to ensure social distancing

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): The administration drew squares at vegetable markets in the state to ensure that citizens maintain social distancing while buying items in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In the market at Bobbili town of Vizianagaram district, markings are made at a two-metre distance. People stand inside the marks until their turn comes in to buy vegetables.

On Wednesday, the Director of Health and Family Welfare has informed that two new COVID-19 positive cases are detected in the state. Now, there are 10 positive cases in the state.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier reported 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)