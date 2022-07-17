CISCE ICSE Class 10th Semester 2 result: Checkout how to access scorecard

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) result on Sunday at 5 pm.

Candidates who appeared for their class 10 exams can check their results at the official website. The result of ICSE Semester I exam was released on February 7 and now students can check the result of semester II Exam.

The CISCE exam was held in May. The board had not released any hard copy of the Semester 1 exam result. However, the result will be made available to schools in the form of online transcripts and result tabulation.

When and Where to Check Semester 2 Result

Students who appeared for their class 10 exams can check their results today on the official website of the Council. Using the login id and password of the school principal, can check their respective results by logging in to the career portal of the school council.

Candidates can check their individual score by visiting the official website of CISCE. Students will have to select the 'ICSE' option from the "Course Section", and then enter their Unique ID and Password to check their score.

If the student is not satisfied with the scorecard of ICSE 10th result then, he can send the paper for re-check. Students have to pay Rs 1000 for each subject if applied for rechecking purposes. He can also request the rechecking from the official website.

ICSE 10th Result 2022: How to check 10th result

Step 1- First of all go to the official website cisce.org.

Step 2- Click on the link "ICSE 10th Result 2022" on the home page.

Step 3- Fill the requested information.

Step 4- The result will be in front of you.

Step 5- Download it.

Step 6- If you want, you can take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that from next year the exams for ICSE and ISC levels will be conducted only once a year. (ANI)