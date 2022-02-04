CISF adjudged 'best marching contingent' in Republic Day-2022 parade

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) contingent has been adjudged as the 'best marching contingent' amongst all paramilitary forces and other auxiliary marching contingents that took part in Republic Day-2022 parade at Rajpath.

This is the seventh time that the CISF Contingent has won the "Best Marching Contingent" award. Earlier CISF contingent was adjudged Best Marching Contingent in 2007, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

The CISF's marching contingent consisted of 99 officers and men, including one Assistant Commandant, two women Sub Officers and 96 of other ranks in the CISF. It was led by Assistant Commandant Mohnish Bagree

"It is a matter of pride and glory for CISF to participate in this prestigious National Celebration. The Contingent of CISF has been adjudged the "Best Marching Contingent" amongst Para-Military Forces and other Auxiliary Marching Contingents," said the CISF.

CISF Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh congratulated the contingent of the force for their stupendous performance and for bringing accolades to the organization.

The DG G also congratulated N. G. Gupta, IG (NCR Sector), Hardeep Singh, DIG (NCR Zone) and Daya Shankar, Senior Commandant, 5th Reserve Battalion, Ghaziabad, Inspector Pawan Kumar Bhati, (Chief Drill Instructor) and his team of dedicated instructors for their hard work and dedication in preparing the contingent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process of selection, preparation and practice and final show at Rajpath in smart ceremonial dress and crisp marching before the saluting base and salutation to the President of India, passes through a very strenuous training schedule made all the more challenging by chilling winter.



CISF personnel having an excellent service record, athletic build, and fulfilling the required height and age criteria, are called at 5th Reserve Battalion Ghaziabad, said the CISF.

Thereafter, the selection of the contingent including the Contingent Commander is made through a tough selection process.

This year, the CISF personnel of the contingent reported in the month of December last year, said the force, adding "their daily schedule of practice started with rigorous all-around physical training".

After this drill and marching practice was conducted under the supervision of select outdoor instructors from 9 am to 12.30 pm and in the evening from 3 pm to 5.15 pm. Special sessions of Yoga and psychological motivation were also conducted for the contingent.

CISF has the unique distinction of securing the critical infrastructure of the country ranging from Airports to Seaports, Atomic Energy Stations to the Department of Space Units, Power Plants and Steel Plants to Delhi Metro.

Dynamically evolving, CISF is a versatile Force. Adaptability, professionalism, and use of cutting edge technology have been its hallmark, to uphold its motto-- "Protection and Security".

The smartly dressed Band of CISF played the tune "Amar Senani" under the command of Sub-Inspector "Karan Singh".

The physical training and marching of the band contingent was closely monitored by the outdoor training instructors and band instructors. Personnel of the band contingent were also selected according to strict criteria.

"The Band and Contingent of CISF marched with great enthusiasm and commitment, and their hard work and dedication was duly recognized by being adjudged the Best Marching Contingent," added the CISF. (ANI)

