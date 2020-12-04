CISF Airport Security Group launches 'Swarnim Sewa' at Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in collaboration with GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Thursday launched a unique passenger focusing service - "Swarnim Sewa" at Hyderabad International Airport.

The service was launched jointly by the Chief Guest Aditya Mehta, renowned para-cyclist and founder of AMF Foundation and Special Guest Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) in presence of M K Singh, DIG and Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO), CISF Unit, RGIA, Bharat Kamdar, Head, Security and Vigilance, GHIAL and other senior officials from CISF and GHIAL.

CISF has commenced Swarnim Sewa with an objective to provide special service to the passengers in need of help at the airport for a pleasant experience. To facilitate the passengers, a team of CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel has been formed and deployed at the Airport, who would be pro-actively helping out the passengers in need round the clock.



This service will especially help the passengers who are PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility); senior or aged passengers travelling alone; pregnant women; women with infants; first-time travelers and children travelling alone; and other passengers in distress.

Any passenger in need at Hyderabad International Airport will be assisted and escorted by CISF Swarnim Sewa personnel at all passenger touchpoints in the Passenger Terminal Building, where the passenger might face difficulties (viz. departure gates, baggage check-in, and security points).

After the resumption of the domestic operations, GMR led Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed over 30,000 domestic passengers daily in November 2020, which is over 10 times the volume recorded when the operations were resumed post lifting of lockdown. (ANI)

