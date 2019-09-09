CISF apprehends two passengers at IGI airport in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In two separate incidents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed two passengers, one for impersonation and the other for carrying dual passports at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official statement said on Monday.

According to CISF, on September 8, at about 10:45 pm during pre-embarkation security checks at the security hold area of Terminal 3 (T-3) of IGI airport, a passenger Amrik Singh, scheduled to travel to New York by Flight No. AI 101, sitting on a wheelchair reported for frisking.

"Sub Inspector Rajveer Singh of CISF, deployed as the screener, asked him to stand on the podium. But the said passenger showed his inability on the pretext that he is unable to stand, being old. Sub Inspector Singh tried to interact with him and observed that the passenger was not making eye contact during the interaction," the statement said.

The statement further said, "On doubt, Singh checked his passport and noticed that he was holding the passport T-7372540 in the name of Amrik Singh, wherein the date of birth was mentioned as 01.02.1938 (age 81 years). The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport."

"On deep observation, it was noticed that he had coloured his hairs and beard with white colour. He was also wearing zero power glasses to conceal his age," the statement said.

The statement said, "As the age of the passenger was not corresponding with his physical appearance and behaviour, he was further enquired by the CISF personnel. On tactful questioning, the passenger revealed his real identity as Jayesh Patel, age 32 years, son of Krishankant Patel and resident of Ahmedabad."

"Immigration officials were informed who established the case of impersonation. Subsequently, the passenger was handed over to immigration officials for further necessary action," the statement added.

The CISF said in the other incident on September 8 at about 8 pm on profiling basis, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI airport intercepted a foreign passenger in the check-in area of T-3.

"On enquiry, he revealed his identity as Safi Noorzai, PP No. 01343125/Afghan, bound for Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur by Malindo Air flight No. OD-206/STD at 10:05 pm," the statement said.

The statement further said, "On suspicion, he was taken to the random checking point of the departure area. On checking his passport, it was observed that he had frequently visited Pakistan. Subsequently, his luggage was also checked thoroughly."

"On physical checking, a Canadian passport (PP No- HD104539) was also recovered in his name. The bio page of Canadian passport was mismatching with the passport number on the cover page, i.e., EDX37956. The Airline Liaison Officer was contacted, who also confirmed the said passport to be fake," the statement said.

"Later, the said passenger, with both the passports, was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. An FIR has been lodged in this regard against the passenger," added the CISF. (ANI)

