Jayesh Patel, the passenger who was held on the charges of impersonation at the IGI airport, New Delhi on Sunday.    
Jayesh Patel, the passenger who was held on the charges of impersonation at the IGI airport, New Delhi on Sunday.    

CISF apprehends two passengers at IGI airport in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): In two separate incidents, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed two passengers, one for impersonation and the other for carrying dual passports at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official statement said on Monday.
According to CISF, on September 8, at about 10:45 pm during pre-embarkation security checks at the security hold area of Terminal 3 (T-3) of IGI airport, a passenger Amrik Singh, scheduled to travel to New York by Flight No. AI 101, sitting on a wheelchair reported for frisking.
"Sub Inspector Rajveer Singh of CISF, deployed as the screener, asked him to stand on the podium. But the said passenger showed his inability on the pretext that he is unable to stand, being old. Sub Inspector Singh tried to interact with him and observed that the passenger was not making eye contact during the interaction," the statement said.
The statement further said, "On doubt, Singh checked his passport and noticed that he was holding the passport T-7372540 in the name of Amrik Singh, wherein the date of birth was mentioned as 01.02.1938 (age 81 years). The appearance and skin texture of the passenger seemed to be much younger than mentioned in the passport."
"On deep observation, it was noticed that he had coloured his hairs and beard with white colour. He was also wearing zero power glasses to conceal his age," the statement said.
The statement said, "As the age of the passenger was not corresponding with his physical appearance and behaviour, he was further enquired by the CISF personnel. On tactful questioning, the passenger revealed his real identity as Jayesh Patel, age 32 years, son of Krishankant Patel and resident of Ahmedabad."
"Immigration officials were informed who established the case of impersonation. Subsequently, the passenger was handed over to immigration officials for further necessary action," the statement added.
The CISF said in the other incident on September 8 at about 8 pm on profiling basis, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI airport intercepted a foreign passenger in the check-in area of T-3.
"On enquiry, he revealed his identity as Safi Noorzai, PP No. 01343125/Afghan, bound for Phnom Penh via Kuala Lumpur by Malindo Air flight No. OD-206/STD at 10:05 pm," the statement said.
The statement further said, "On suspicion, he was taken to the random checking point of the departure area. On checking his passport, it was observed that he had frequently visited Pakistan. Subsequently, his luggage was also checked thoroughly."
"On physical checking, a Canadian passport (PP No- HD104539) was also recovered in his name. The bio page of Canadian passport was mismatching with the passport number on the cover page, i.e., EDX37956. The Airline Liaison Officer was contacted, who also confirmed the said passport to be fake," the statement said.
"Later, the said passenger, with both the passports, was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. An FIR has been lodged in this regard against the passenger," added the CISF. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:58 IST

CBI files chargesheet against Mansoor Khan, 19 others in IMA ponzi scam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) founder Mansoor Khan and 19 others in an alleged multi-crore ponzi scam case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Ghaziabad: Man held for impersonating as DM's relative

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Police on Monday arrested a person who faked his identity as a relative of the District Magistrate (DM) of Ghaziabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Another earthquake hits Chamba region on J-K, Himachal border

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Another earthquake of 3.2 magnitude on Monday hit the Chamba region on the Himachal Pradesh-Jammu and Kashmir border at around 9:27 pm.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Maharashtra govt expands ambit of farm loan waiver scheme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): With Assembly elections round the corner, Maharashtra government on Monday expanded the ambit of its farm loan waiver scheme to cover more farmers who have taken loans for various agricultural activities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

Odisha: Patnaik Inaugurates "Tribal World Outlet" to promote...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated "Tribal World Outlet" (Adisha) in order to promote tribal products on large scale here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:52 IST

8 LeT terrorists arrested in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Eight terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:42 IST

AAP criticises BJP for not supporting Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh on Monday criticised the BJP for not participating in the Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign and accused the party of playing politics over issues of public welfare.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:39 IST

DPIIT to launch plastic waste management campaign

New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has requested state governments to work towards collection of plastic waste from industrial estates, parks, corridors, nodes and industrial areas for the 'Swachhta hi Sewa 2019' campaign beginning from

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:35 IST

Governor urges Srinagar municipal councillors to work towards...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday interacted with the councillors of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) at Raj Bhawan and urged them to work towards making the state peaceful, progressive and prosperous.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Raja Bhaiya's father to be under house arrest on Muharram in...

Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A day ahead of Muharram, Pratapgarh district administration on Monday put Uday Pratap Singh, father of former state minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, under house arrest as a precautionary measure in Shekhpura village in Kunda area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:32 IST

JSP has agreed to all-party meeting to discuss uranium mining...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has agreed to the idea of an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of uranium mining in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:28 IST

Yediyurappa to visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will visit flood-affected areas in Belagavi district tomorrow.

Read More
iocl