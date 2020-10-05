CISF arrests two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force surveillance and intelligence staff of the Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents, said the force on Monday.

On Sunday, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport "noticed suspicious activities" of two passengers (male and female) who were roaming in the check-in area of terminal-3. They were intercepted and enquired by CISF surveillance staff.

On enquiry, it came to light that they had already checked-in for London by a flight in the name of Edwing Loic Romaric Chicot and Geraldine Kalise Amiel, the CISF said in a statement.



"On checking of their travelling documents, their passports and boarding passes were noticed with pre-affixed departure immigration stamp, which appeared to be fake. They were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking," the statement added.

Two boarding passes of the same flight in the name of Calvin Blaise Takougang Nintidem and Adagba Emeliine Obodji were recovered from their possession, which was found to be fake when verified from the concerned airline.

The foreign nationals were handed over to Delhi Police along-with recovered fake documents for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

