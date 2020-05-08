CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus.

The CISF official was posted at the security unit of the Indian Museum in Kolkata had died at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

According to CISF, of now there are total 35 positive cases of COVID-19 among the CISF personnel across the country.

A per data the number of cases based on locations are from Mumbai Airport 11, Mumbai Port two, IG Mint Mumbai one, HP/BPCL Mumbai one, Delhi Airport three, DMRC Delhi 11, 11th RB Greater Noida one, SSG Noida one, Kolkata Port Trust three, and GRSEL Kolkata one.

Meanwhile, BSF in a press release said, "In continuation of the press release issued on Thursday, 30 new cases of COVID-19 positive BSF personnel (six from Delhi and 24 from Tripura) have been reported from different establishments."

The press release said that all of them are under the best available medical care at AIIMS Jhajjar and at G B Pant Hospital, Agartala. All instructions and directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are strictly being followed.

"Frequencies of sanitization efforts of workplaces/living barracks have been increased. In addition to existing apparatus of sanitization, improvised methods like water cannons are used for quick disinfection of buildings and establishments. BSF personnel are repeatedly sensitized to firmly adhere to preventive protocols," it added. (ANI)

