CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

The fifth yoga day was celebrated with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers, personnel and their families in all 345 units and 74 formations including the eight training institutions, 12 Reserve battalions, zonal, sector and Force Head Quarters.

The CAPFs collectively includes the Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Mass Yoga Demonstration held at Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi (Jharkhand). Around 2000 CAPFs personnel including CISF personnel of Ranchi based units and second Reserve Battalion also participated in the demonstration.

CISF was designated as Nodal Force to coordinate with other CAPFs for conducting Yoga demonstration in Delhi. A team of 1000 personnel from CAPFs consisting of various ranks participated in the 5th International Day of Yoga at Rajpath New Delhi.

CISF personnel also participated in the Yoga Day Demonstration organized by AYUSH Ministry held at Red Fort Delhi, wherein Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was the Chief Guest.

CISF had arranged a yoga demonstration at Mumbai & Hyderabad. Yoga demonstration was held in the forecourt of Gate Way of India in Mumbai, where actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra led the yoga celebration.

The event was also attended by renowned guests and around 2000 participants actively participated in the demonstration including 800 CISF Officers & personnel, CRPF personnel, and National Cadet Corps (NCC) Cadets.

Similarly, yoga a demonstration was held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. More than 4000 participants including 1150 CAPFs and 650 CISF personnel participated in the said demonstration.

A yoga session was also conducted at CISF Headquarters New Delhi, where many partook in yogic exercises including Senior Officers and other CISF personnel. (ANI)

