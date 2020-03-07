CISF denies discrimination in recruitment of women as constables and drivers, files response plea in Delhi HC

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in an affidavit on Saturday told Delhi High Court that recruitment of male candidates for the post of constable driver and constable driver-cum-pump operator is conducted strictly in accordance with the provisions of the recruitment rules of these ranks.

"... the averment that there is no reasonable justification for depriving inclusion of women employment by CISF for the post of Constable/Driver cum pump operator for Fire Service when women are already doing job of Constable in CISF does not have merit for consideration in light of the fact that the recruitment of male candidates against the post of Constable/Driver and Constable/Driver-cum-Pump Operator is conducted strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Recruitment Rules of these ranks wherein there is provision only to recruit Male candidates," CISF stated in the affidavit.

CISF filed the affidavit in response to a petition, which was filed by Kush Karla, alleging "institutional discrimination" against women in recruitment for constables and drivers in the Force.

The plea filed by Kalra told the High Court that CISF has issued an advertisement stating that only male candidates were sought for constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator for fire services. (ANI)

