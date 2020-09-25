CISF detects cash worth Rs 35 lakh from passenger at Delhi's metro station, hands over to Income Tax officials

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected cash amounting to Rs. 35 lakh from a passenger at Delhi's Tagore Garden Metro Station and handed over the passenger and cash to the Income Tax officials.

According to an official press release, on Thursday at about 17.30 hrs, a male passenger carrying a handbag came at the security point of Tagore Garden metro station to gain access into the metro system and placed his bag in the X-BIS machine for x-ray screening.

During the screening, a Constable of CISF noticed an image of a currency note inside the bag. He immediately stopped the passenger and informed the matter to his shift-in-charge.



On questioning, the passenger revealed that he was carrying around INR 35,00,000 hard cash, but he failed to give any satisfactory reply for carrying such a huge amount of cash.

Thereafter, the passenger along-with the bag containing cash was taken to Station Controller Room. He was later identified as Ajamalbhai, aged about 44 years, a resident of Nanodavas, Patan, Gujrat. The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF, Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), Rajouri Garden and Income Tax Officials.

On arrival of Income Tax Officials, the said passenger along-with cash amounting to Rs. 35 lakh was handed over to them in presence of DMRP for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

