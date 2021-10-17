CISF nabs 2 passengers with fake travelling documents at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence staff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport nabbed two foreign passengers with fake travelling documents.

On Saturday, the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of the IGI Airport "noticed suspicious activities" of two passengers while entering the terminal building. They were intercepted and enquired by CISF surveillance staff.

"On enquiry, they could not reply satisfactorily and it came to light that the visas affixed on their passports appeared to be faked," the CISF said in a statement.



"On checking of their travelling documents, their passports and boarding passes were noticed with pre-affixed departure immigration stamp, which appeared to be fake. They were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking," it added.

Two boarding passes of the same flight were later identified as Sankeerth Mamuni Vaikkath and Sugumar Kamalakannan. They were bound for Toronto by an Air Canada flight.

The accused have been handed over to Delhi Police along with recovered fake documents for further legal action in the matter.

Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 471, 468, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 12 of the Passports Act against both passengers. (ANI)

