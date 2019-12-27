New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday nabbed two Chinese nationals from IGI Airport for travelling on fake tickets.
They were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
CISF nabs two Chinese nationals for travelling on fake tickets from IGI Airport
ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:38 IST
