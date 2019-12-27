Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) logo
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) logo

CISF nabs two Chinese nationals for travelling on fake tickets from IGI Airport

ANI | Updated: Dec 26, 2019 23:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday nabbed two Chinese nationals from IGI Airport for travelling on fake tickets.
They were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl