CISF nabs two foreign passengers for fake air ticket at IGI airport

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday nabbed two Chinese passengers here after they entered the terminal building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on a fake ticket.

Two foreign passengers, Zhang Peng, and Zuo Wei were intercepted by the CISF duty personnel of IGI airport after they were found roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of IGI airport Terminal-3, said an official release.

On further inquiry, it was revealed that both the passengers, to see-off their female friend, had gained access into the terminal building after showing an edited itinerary of a China Southern flight bound for Guangzhou.

Both the accused have been handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

An FIR has been registered. Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

