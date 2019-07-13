CISF nabs woman with 20.8 kg narcotics at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday night nabbed a foreign lady passenger carrying narcotics substance 'Pseudoephedrine' weighing about 20.8 kg worth approximately Rs 21 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A pre-embarkation security check (PSEC) through X-BIS machine at the airport revealed that the woman was carrying pouches containing a suspicious substance.

On physical checking of her three bags, numerous ladies purses, each containing 500 grams of powdery substance concealed in polythene pouch was detected.

Total weight of recovered pouches containing white powdery substance was about 20.8 kgs.

The woman, identified as Nastor Farirai Ziso, a Zimbabwe national, reached the airport for boarding a flight bound for Ndola via Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airways when she was nabbed. The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and NCB Officials.

The woman was later handed over to NCB officials for further legal action. (ANI)

