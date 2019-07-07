CISF nabs woman with 5 live rounds at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday evening nabbed a lady passenger carrying 5 live rounds of unknown calibre bullets at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A pre-embarkation security check (PSEC) through X-BIS machine at the airport revealed that the woman was carrying bullets in her handbag.

The woman, identified as Trisha Mondal, reached the airport for boarding an Air India flight to Kolkata when she was nabbed.

On being enquired, the woman could not produce any valid documents in response to the enquiry and was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.

Delhi Police has registered a case against her under the Indian Arms Act.

