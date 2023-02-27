CISF official recovers 624 grams gold from Spicejet staff member at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): A CISF officer deployed at the Chennai International Airport recovered about 624gm of gold worth Rs 31 lakh concealed inside a small pouch from a member of the Spicejet security staff on Monday.

The seized gold included 5 gold chains and one small locket.

Deployed at the terminal for frisking at the staff exit point from the operational area of the airport, the officer found something suspicious in the rear side pant pocket of the airline staff member.



Upon enquiring from the security staff member, it came to light that he allegedly picked the gold from the seat pocket of Flight No. KU 341 which arrived from Kuwait at 6:42 on Monday morning.

Spicejet security staff confessed he was in a telephone conversation with a passenger (a native of Andhra Pradesh) who had arrived on the same flight.

Later, the entire incident and details of the passenger were informed to the AIU officials, however, the passenger absconded from the airport upon arrival.

After completing all the legal formalities, the said Spicejet Security Staff with the recovered gold were handed over to the customs officials for further enquiry. (ANI)

