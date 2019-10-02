CISF organises cycle rally to spread Gandhi's teachings among masses

CISF organises bike rally to spread awareness on Gandhi teachings in Baroda
ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:19 IST

Baroda (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by kicking-off a cycle rally from Gujarat refinery to Sabarmati Ashram, with an aim to propagate Bapu's teachings among masses.
The cycle rally was flagged off from the CISF unit IOCL Baroda.
"A cycle rally from Gujarat refinery to Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to propagate his teachings among the local public flagged off from CISF Unit IOCL Baroda," the CISF tweeted hailing Gandhi as the ideal of non-violence, harmony and truth.
A motorcycle rally was also flagged off to spread awareness about plastic-free India and to promote 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign organised by CISF personnel of RGPPL Ratnagiri.
The teams of security personnel were seen sweeping the roads and parks.

Early in the morning, a cleanliness drive and awareness rally was also carried out by the CISF personnel of IOC Mathura and VSTPP Vindhyanaga.

As Gandhi shares a birthday with former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the CISF also paid homage to the latter on his 115th birth anniversary and called him a "visionary leader and icon of simplicity".
Few hours ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid floral tributes to both Gandhi and Shastri at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat respectively in New Delhi. (ANI)

