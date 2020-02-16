CISF personnel administer CPR, save passenger's life at Kolkata Airport

West Bengal (Kolkata) [India], Feb 16 (ANI):A passenger who collapsed after complaining of chest pain at Kolkata Airport was saved by two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Saturday.

The CISF personnel gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger, to help him regain senses.

The passenger identified as J Roy Chowdhury, was scheduled to travel to Bagdogra by a GoAir flight when he collapsed near the Security Hold Area of the airport at around 1130 hours oN Saturday.

Hemendra Singh, Assistant Inspector General, Public Relations Officer, CISF said, "Sub Inspector Partha Bose rushed to the passenger and found him unconscious, his breathing was unstable. Bose gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger with the help of another colleague following which the passenger regained his senses."

CPR - or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation - is an emergency lifesaving procedure that is performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest, according to the American Heart Association. (ANI)

