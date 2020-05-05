CISF personnel donate one day's salary to PM-Cares Fund

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have voluntarily donated their one day's salary to the PM-Cares Fund to fight coronavirus.

The Director-General of CISF Rajesh Ranjan handed over a cheque of Rs 16,23,82,357 to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India reached 46,433, including 1,568 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

