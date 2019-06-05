CISF personnel nab South African woman with 12.8 kg of drug at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India] June 5 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nabbed a South African lady passenger with 12.8 kg Contraband item (Pseudoephedrine drug) worth Rs 13 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

"On Tuesday at 2345 hrs, on profiling basis, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport selected a foreign lady passenger for thorough checking. On x-ray screening of her baggage, CISF screener noticed some suspicious images of packets inside her bags," CISF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The African national has been identified as Jalisa Amanda Yoliswa. She was supposed to travel from New Delhi to Johannesburg via Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airline flight.

Upon thorough checking of her bags, fifty-eight (58) polythene pouches kept in brown cardboard packing filled white powdery substance which appeared to be contraband were found concealed in 29-bed sheets.

Senior officials of CISF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were informed about the matter.

Subsequently, the NCB officials recovered the suspected substance which was later confirmed as Pseudoephedrine drug weighing about 12.8 kg.

The African national along with the recovered contraband substance has been handed over to NCB Officials for further action. (ANI)

