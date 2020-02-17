CISF recovers foreign currency worth over Rs 42 Lakhs at IGI airport, one arrested

New Delhi [India], Feb 17(ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday nabbed one person at the IGI Airport and recovered foreign currency worth approximately Rs 42.35 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Arshi (40) resident of Delhi who was supposed to travel to Dubai.

CISF officials said that suspicious images were noticed during the x-ray screening of his bags, following which it was physically examined.

"On physical checking of the bag, a huge amount of foreign currencies (1,97,500-Saudi Riyal and 2,000-Kuwaiti Dinar) worth approximately INR 42.35 lakh were found. They were finely concealed in perfume cans and cloth pouches kept inside his bags," told CISF.

The accused was handed over to the Customs Officials for further action (ANI)

