CISF rescues elderly woman who jumped in front of metro in East Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Friday rescued an elderly woman who jumped in front of an approaching train at Mayur Vihar Extension station of the Delhi Metro on the Blue line in East Delhi.

According to CISF, the 70-year-old woman, who lives with her family in the Bhiwani district of Haryana, deboarded a metro heading towards Noida Electronic City at Mayur Vihar Extension at around 8.45 am. She moved towards the last corner of the platform level and further stepped down on the metro track and lay down between the tracks at the other side platform level.

"An alert housekeeping staff noticed her and immediately informed the matter to station controller. The CCTV observer also noticed this and informed the matter to shift in charge. They informed the approaching train operator to stop the train," said a CISF official.



The official further added that the metro train was stopped and the woman was pulled out safely from the metro tracks.

"Asked about the reason for her jumping on the metro line, the woman said that she took this step and wanted to commit suicide due to some domestic issues," the official added.

After saving her life, CISF contacted her son and informed him about the same. (ANI)

