CISF seize 7 live rounds caliber at IGI Airport, 1 arrested

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a passenger with seven live rounds of 08 mm caliber at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI).

The man identified as Ashu Varshney was bound for Port Blair by Air India flight No. AI-485.

"On December 3 at about 0400 hrs, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel detected seven (07) live rounds of 8 mm caliber (Mark K6) from the handbag of a passenger namely Ashu Varshney, bound for Port Blair by Air India flight No. AI-485 (STD 0530 hrs). On inquiry, he could not produce any valid license," read an official statement.

Later, the passenger along with the seized live rounds was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter.

Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway. (ANI)

