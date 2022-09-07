CISF seizes foreign currency worth Rs 55 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected foreign currency worth approx Rs 54 lakh concealed ingeniously inside the 'False layer of Bag and Sweet Box' at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday.

A senior CISF officer said that at about 06.46 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of a passenger in the Check-in area.

The passenger was later identified as Mr Jaswinder Singh, (Indian) who was supposed to travel from Delhi to Dubai by Spice Jet Flight No. SG 011 (STD 0750 hrs).



On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking his bag through the X-BIS machine, doubtful images of concealment of some foreign currency were noticed.

Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete the check-in formalities and was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures. After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office.

On thorough checking of his bag and Sweet Box, in the presence of customs officials, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately INR 54 lakh were detected which were ingeniously concealed in the "False layer of Bag and Sweet Box" kept inside the baggage.

On enquiry, he could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency. The passenger along with the detected 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately INR 54 lakh was handed over to Customs officials for further action in the matter. (ANI)

