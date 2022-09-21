CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from next week

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will organise the 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from next week.

The six-day event has been organised between September 19 and 24 here in the national capital in which seven games including Judo, Wushu, Taekwondo, Pencak Silat, Karate, Gymnastics and Fencing will be organised.



This year Penkak Silat, Fencing and Wushu are included for the first time in the Cluster.

Nearly 41 teams with approximate 1,500 sportspersons from Central Police Forces and State Police will be participating in the Championship. Atleast 168 sportspersons of CISF (97 men and 71 women) will take part in the Cluster.

The closing ceremony of the Cluster will be organised on September 24 in presence of Archana Ramasundaram, Member, Lokpal of India, as the Chief Guest.



"The CISF is organising 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 from 19th to 24th September 2022 at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, New Delhi," CISF Inspector General (Administration) Udayan Banerjee said while addressing a press briefing.

He further said that the opening ceremony of the Cluster will be held on September 19 at 4 pm and that Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur has consented to be the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Banerjee also said that all endeavours would be made by the CISF to promote the sports associated with the Judo Cluster amongst the youth of our country.



Pooja Kadiyan, Arjun Awardee an outstanding 'Wushu' champion, four times world champion and first-ever Gold Medalist of India in world championship-2017, Tulika Maan, Silver Medalist in 'Judo' in Commonwealth Games-2022, and Vijay Kumar Yadav, Bronze Medalist in 'Judo' in Commonwealth Games-2022, were present at the press briefing.



Kadiyan expressed her happiness for organising such a grand event by the CISF and also appreciated the good work done by the force in securing the national assets of India.

Maan wished all the participants and the CISF best of luck and success for the Cluster while Yadav expressed his gratitude and said that with its rich traditions, CISF would make this Cluster a memorable event. He was confident that CISF sportspersons would achieve grand success in this cluster.

N.G.Gupta, IG(NCR), Vijay Prakash, IPS, IG (APS-I) and Shikha Gupta, IG(Rectt and Trg.) of CISF felicitated all above invited renowned sportspersons by presenting them shawls and mementoes. (ANI)