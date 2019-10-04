Representative Image
CISF to set up 'permanent' base in hypersensitive Baglihar Hydro Electric plant in J-K

Ankur Sharma | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:26 IST

By Ankur Sharma
New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to have a permanent deployment at Baglihar Hydro Electric Power plant in Jammu and Kashmir.
Currently, CISF is guarding the plant on a temporary basis. The dam is situated in the same-- Ramban district where security forces gunned down three terrorists last week.
According to sources, more than 300 highly-trained personnel headed by a Commandant rank officer will look after the security of one of the most sensitive hydroelectric plants whose construction was objected by Pakistan as well.
"The Home Ministry has cleared the file of deployment and the deployment process is underway," a senior government official claimed.
"More than 300-personnel team has been sanctioned to secure the project. CISF was deployed there on a temporary basis after threats of multiple terror attacks," the officer added.
Ten per cent of total deployment of CISF in Jammu and Kashmir has been given to Baglihar dam project due to its sensitive location, sources claimed.
Currently, the CISF has a total deployment of approximately 3000 personnel including battalion. Highest deployment of CISF personnel is at Uri dam.
"The Baglihar dam is hardly few kilometres away from the place where security forces gunned down the terrorists and the location is hypersensitive," an official said.
"There have been consistent threats on Baglihar dam as Pakistan opposed it and criticized its construction claiming it to be a violation of Indus Water Treaty of 1960," a senior government official claimed.
Pakistan and India also held meetings on design of the dam for almost five years from 1999 to 2004. Pakistan also raised an objection at the International level but, as per the treaty, India has the right to build and construct dams on three rivers. 600 CISF personnel are also guarding Uri-1 and Uri-2 dams. There have been multiple intelligence inputs regarding attacks on the dam. (ANI)

