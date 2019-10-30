CISF welcomes 'newest, highly trained' K9 member in canine squad at ASG Hyderabad

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday welcomed its "newest and highly trained" K9 member in the canine squad at CISF unit, Aviation Security Group (ASG) Hyderabad Airport.

"A soldier... Man's best friend, force multipliers & comrades. RUBY - a highly trained, newest K9 member in canine squad @ CISF unit ASG Hyderabad Airport," the force tweeted.

It also put up some pictures with -- "Welcome "RUBY" to K9 family ASG Hyderabad" on one of them.

According to its website, CISF came into existence in 1969 with a modest beginning, having three battalions, to provide integrated security cover to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) which, in those years, occupied the "commanding heights" of the economy.

CISF is currently providing security cover to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, sensitive Government buildings and ever heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities recently entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP Security, Disaster Management and establishment of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN at Haiti. (ANI)

