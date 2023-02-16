Citing dissatisfaction, former Andhra Pradesh BJP unit head Lakshmi Narayana quits party

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India] February 16 (ANI): Kanna Lakshmi Narayana, the former chief of Andhra Pradesh BJP unit, on Thursday resigned from the party.

Lakshminarayana, a member of BJP's national executive committee, met his followers and sent resignation to the party's president JP Nadda.

"I hereby tender my resignation to my primary membership of the party with immediate effect due to my personal reasons and compulsions," Lakshminarayana wrote in the letter to the BJP chief.

Kanna Lakshminarayana, who previously served as the state president of the party, said was dissatisfied with the attitude of the state BJP for some time and decided to join another party.

"The political scenario and cadre of BJP is not efficient. It's unfair to continue in the party. Therefore, I am resigning from the party," Lakshminarayana told reporters.

The 67-year-old leader even removed the BJP flag from the bonnet of his car.

Lakshminarayana, who was in the Congress party for a long time untill 2014, belongs to the powerful Kapu community, which plays a pivotal role in the general and state assembly elections.



From 1989 to 2009, he represented the Pedakurapadu, the biggest assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh, for five terms and moved to Guntur (West) legislative seat, which he held from 2009 to 2014, including in 1994 when only 26 Congressmen won the state assembly election.

He lost the seat in 2014 assembly polls and joined the BJP. Narayana served as a minister in various state governments from 1991 to 2014.

Kanna Lakshmi Narayana was the ex-president BJP party for the state of Andhra Pradesh and cabinet minister for Agriculture and Agriculture Technology mission, and Minister for Housing in the cabinet of chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Minister of Major Industries, Food Processing, Commerce and Export Promotion in the cabinet of Chief Minister K Rosaiah, having served as Transport Minister in the previous Cabinet of late CM YS Rajashekhar Reddy.

In 2019, he contested for parliament from Narasaraopet and lost the deposit. He came 4th by receiving 1.08% of all the votes polled.

He joined the BJP on 27 October 2014 in Delhi in presence of Amit Shah, the party's then national president. (ANI)





