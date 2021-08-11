Citing India's performance at Olympics, PM says the New India is high on self-confidence

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Citing an example of India's performance at the recently concluded Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that this demonstrated the increasing self-confidence of the Indian citizens, which is evident from the fact that Indian youth today want to work hard, take risks and get results.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021, PM Modi said, "Another factor that needs to be focussed upon by the Industry is the increasing self-confidence of the Indian citizens. We have been witnessing this self-confidence in each sector. You have recently witnessed this in the performance of India in the Olympics. Today, when the Indian youth step into the field, they are no more hesitant. They want to work hard, take risks and want results. Yes, we belong to this place. We are witnessing this emotion in our youth."

The Prime Minister further stated that over the past seven to eight years, the number of Unicorns in the country increased from just three or four to sixty today. He also stated that an increase in the number of Unicorns in the country and their presence in different sectors, specifically in health tech and social commerce, demonstrates the positive change which is taking place at each level.

"This kind of confidence can also be witnessed in Indian start-ups. Today, unicorns are becoming the identity of new India. seven to eight years back, there were only three to four unicorns, but today, India has around 60 unicorns. Among them, 21 are those who became unicorns in the recent few months. It is noteworthy that unicorns are coming in different sectors. Unicorns in Health tech and social commerce is an indicator that change is taking place at each level in India," said the Prime Minister.

He also stated that the record-listing of start-ups is the beginning of a new era for Indian companies and the Indian market and demonstrates the fact that India has resources for extraordinary growth and tremendous scope.

PM Modi said, "The tendency of taking risks in business and believing in one's abilities is increasing in the country. Even during the pandemic, the ambitions of our start-ups are touching heights. We have also witnessed a record response from investors towards Indian start-ups. The record-listing of start-ups is the beginning of a new era for Indian companies and the Indian market. It also demonstrates the fact that India has resources for extraordinary growth and tremendous scope."

He further said that the enthusiasm towards technology in the country has always been motivating the government for various reforms, adding that those reforms which have been done were in demand for decades.

Stating that the Industry has played a major role in India's 'Growth story', PM Modi said that due to the Industry's contributions, the country's economy has started speeding up.

"From mask, PPE, ventilators to vaccination, whatever the country needed, whenever it was needed, the Industry came forward and contributed in every possible manner. All the members and organisations of the Industry have played a major role in India's growth story. Due to your efforts, India's economy has started speeding up. Hardly any day passes by when a CEO does not give statements on new opportunities or when a report on the same does not come," said the Prime Minister.

"This is the result of the growth of digitisation and demand in the country. Amid this, we should make efforts to move forward at double speed to accomplish our goals. This meeting of the CII is being held with the 75th Independence Day celebrations round the corner. This is a very big opportunity for the Indian Industry in terms of new goals. A big responsibility for the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the members of the Industry. The Government is with you and your efforts," he added.

PM Modi said that the country has the world's most competitive corporate tax as well as a faceless tax system, adding that country is taking high leaps in ease of doing business rankings.

The PM said, "Today's New India is ready to walk along with the new world. India which was, at a time, apprehensive to foreign investment, is now welcoming all kinds of investment. There was a time when the tax-related laws were responsible for upsetting the investors. The country has now the world's most competitive corporate tax as well as a faceless tax system. In a country where the bureaucracy was known for entangling people in documents, papers and laws, that country is taking high leaps in ease of doing business. Dozens of labour laws have now been incorporated into four labour laws."

He stated that a country where only agriculture was seen as the only means of livelihood, is now witnessing efforts to connect the farmers directly with national and international markets by bringing 'historic' reforms in agriculture.

"Today, the country's forex reserve has also reached an all-time high level. I want to give an example of the thought process of New India. There was a time when we used to think that whatever is coming from foreign is better. The Industry experts better understand the repercussions of this psychology. Our own brands which we developed over the years with hard work were promoted with foreign names. Today, the situation is fast changing. Today the citizens' emotions are with the products made in the country. Whether a company is Indian or not is not important, but today, every Indian wants to consume country-made products. Now, the Industry has to formulate policies according to this want, progressing with the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is able to undertake difficult reforms because for this government reforms are a matter of conviction, not compulsion. Referring to the initiatives taken during the Parliament session like The Factoring Regulation amendment Bill will help small businessmen to get credit. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Amendment Bill will protect the interests of small depositors. Such measures will give a boost to the government's efforts, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister remarked that today there is a government in the country which is ready to take the biggest risk in the interest of the nation. He emphasized that GST was stuck for so many years only because the previous Governments could not muster up the courage to take political risks. He said we are not only implementing GST but today we are also witnessing record GST collection. (ANI)