Citizens, voluntary organisations take responsibility to feed animals, birds amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): In the wake of lockdown, a number of voluntary organisations and several individuals have taken up the responsibility to feed these hungry animals and birds.

Yogesh Sharma, an officer-goer, told ANI: "Every day I travel to my office via Akshardham flyover. While earlier there used to be a bird feed seller near the flyover, the pigeons here were left without feed and water since the lockdown was imposed. Hence, now every day I bring the feed and water from my home for these helpless birds."

Similarly, Gopal Gau Raksha Dal, a voluntary organisation, has taken up the responsibility to feed the stray animals and birds in several areas of Delhi.

"Since the lockdown was imposed, the Gopal Gau Raksha Dal has been providing food to animals and birds. Today morning we gave about 20-30 dozen bananas to monkeys in Bara Hindu Rao area and now we are giving bird feed to pigeons in Akshardham flyover," said Bhupender Singh, one of the members of the organisation. (ANI)