Citizenship Act is unconstitutional, against agreements signed by govt: Congress

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday clarified the grounds on which the party has challenged the constitutional validity of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in the Supreme Court.

Addressing the press conference here, Singhvi said: "We have challenged the Act on three major grounds. It is unconstitutional. It is against the agreements signed by the government and is in violation of the Tripura and Assam accord."

The Congress leader said that the grounds of their petition against the Act are strong. The newly amended citizenship law provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Singhvi added, "There is anger, fear and mistrust among people and you [Centre] has given them the reason for that."

The Supreme Court had earlier today issued a notice to the Centre on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

"A notice was issued asking why the petitions should not be allowed. On Jan 22, if they do not show sufficient and proper cause, stay will be granted on the Act," he said. (ANI)

