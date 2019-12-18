Citizenship (Amendment) Act is against minorities: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Condemning the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Tuesday said the new citizenship law is against minorities.

"We condemn this Act. This Act is against minorities. AIADMK government has let the people of Tamil Nadu and people of Sri Lanka down," the lawmaker said during the protest organised by the DMK here.

Earlier in the day, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi also slammed the Act and police action against students in Delhi. "This is a country that beats up students like animals and saves cows," she said.

Her comments came after several students were injured during a protest against the new citizenship law, which turned violent in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia area on Sunday.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

