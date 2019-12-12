Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Pakistani Hindu refugee names her 2-day old daughter 'Nagarikta'

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila here on Wednesday named her two-day-old daughter 'Nagarikta' (citizenship) and said that she earnestly wanted The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to be passed.

Speaking to ANI, the woman said that it was her "earnest wish" that The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, gets passed in Parliament.

The Bill, which smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and have entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill will give a new ray of hope to non-Muslims who migrated to India due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour of the Bill while 105 MPs voted against the Bill. The Shiv Sena did not participate in the voting.

The Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday night with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting. (ANI)

