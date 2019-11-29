Citizenship Amendment Bill: Political parties, civil society members from North East to meet Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Political parties and Civil Society Organisations from Tripura, Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Nagaland will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The meetings are scheduled to take place on November 29, November 30 and December 3.

Earlier in the day, Congress Members of Parliament (MP) from northeast regions and Naga People's Front parliamentarians protested against the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Friday.

The parliamentarians, holding placards stood in front of the Mahatama Gandhi statue in the parliament premises to register their protest over the bill.

They also raised slogans against the bill and demanded that it should be scrapped.

Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Rajya Sabha that the Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

