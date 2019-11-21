Citizenship bill will violate peace accord between Tripura govt and ATTF, says ex-militant leader Ranjit Debbarma

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Former Tripura militant leader Ranjit Debbarma on Thursday opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that it will violate the peace accord between the insurgent group All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and the Tripura government.

Speaking to the media, Debbarma said: "It will legalise the stay of illegal immigrants in India, which is against Article 2 (b) of the peace accord signed in 1993 between ATTF and the Tripura government."

He further stated that the peace accord has mentioned that action would be taken to send back all Bangladesh foreign nationals who have come to Tripura after 1975, and contain no valid documents authorising their stay in Tripura.

Debbarma also declared the formation of a new tribal party called Tripura United Indigenous People's Council.

He stated that the party has discussed the bill and will move in the Supreme Court against the bill. (ANI)

