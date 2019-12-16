Citizenship law is India's internal matter: French Ambassador

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is India's "internal matter and we respect that."

This is the first time when France has reacted to the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which has triggered protests across the various parts of the country.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

