City Chowk, Circular Chowk in Jammu named as Bharat Mata Chowk, Atal ji Chowk

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) renamed the historic 'City Chowk', the commercial hub in old Jammu, as 'Bharat Mata Chowk' and Circular Road Chowk as 'Atal ji Chowk'.

Four months back the resolution demanding to rename City Chowk was moved by senior Deputy Mayor of the JMC, Purnima Sharma.

Simultaneously, the resolution was adopted after it was passed by the general house of the JMC.

Every year, tricolour is hoisted on Republic Day and Independence Day at the City Chowk. (ANI)