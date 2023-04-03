City Superintendent of Police's driver injured in alleged accidental firing in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A driver of City Superintendent of Police (CSP) sustained bullet injuries due to an alleged accidental firing in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident occurred when the driver, Kendra Singh, was sitting in the official vehicle on Sunday late night. The bullet passed through the roof of the vehicle after hitting the neck and head of the driver.



After the incident, the police officer admitted him to the trauma centre of Jaya Arogya Hospital in the district where he was operated and kept under observation of doctors for 48 hours. The condition of the driver is said to be stable.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "In the Prima facie, the incident appeared as an accidental firing which may have been caused while lifting some luggage in the car or while taking out the pistol from the bag."

Kendra Singh is the driver of Ravi Bhadoria, CSP Maharajpura and his condition is out of danger now. The forensic team is investigating the matter and the situation will be clear post investigation, ASP added. (ANI)

