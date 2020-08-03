Civic body's building in Bengaluru being converted into COVID-19 hospital: K'taka Medical Education Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 2 (ANI): A building of Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Broadway Road in Shivajinagar, is being developed into a COVID dedicated hospital with 200 beds, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The hospital will be functional in two weeks, said Sudhakar.

"BBMP building in Broadway Road is converted into Covid hospital. Setting up of infrastructure like beds, ventilators, oxygen etc is underway. All necessary staff for this hospital including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been already deployed and the work is on fast track," Sudhakar tweeted.

He also thanked Infosys foundation and it's Chairperson Sudha Murthy for immediately responding to government's request and providing infrastructure for this hospital.

In a tweet, Sudhakar thanked the doctors for their service to combat COVID-19 in the state.

"These doctors have extended helping hand in these corona times without any expectations. I salute their spirit of service and professionalism," Minister said in a tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,34,819 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

