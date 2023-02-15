Civic budget 2023-24: MCD passes schedule of taxes

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday passed the "schedule of taxes" in the civic budget 2023-24.

It was approved by the central government-appointed special officer Ashwini Kumar--a first in over two decades as the mayoral election is still pending.

The taxes, rates and cesses that are leviable in the year 2023-24 will remain the same that is prevalent today. The proposed tax on professions, trade and employment is not approved.

At present, war widows, gallantry award winners in Defence Forces, Police and paramilitary Forces as also civilians who have received bravery awards of the highest order from the Government including the Annual Bravery Awards given by the President are entitled to tax exemption under clause(vi) of sub-section 1 of section 115 of DMC Act, 1957.

It is decided that if such property is jointly owned, then the spouse of the above-said persons shall also be exempted from the property tax in regard to such property in the joint ownership. This exemption shall however apply with immediate effect.



According to Section 109 of the DMC Act (adoption of budget estimates), the corporation must determine the rates at which various municipal taxes, rates and cesses shall be levied in the next following year on or before the 15th day of February of each year.

The unprecedented move comes as Delhi is still to get a mayor, despite three attempts to hold the mayoral election.

The Municipal House in Delhi, on February 6, had failed to elect a mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as the AAP alleged a "planned conspiracy" by the BJP to stall the process.

An agitated AAP, which is seeking a "court-monitored" election, had moved the Supreme Court on February 7 over the issue.

On February 8, the Supreme Court sought responses of the office of the lieutenant governor, pro tem presiding officer of the MCD Satya Sharma, and others on a plea filed by AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

The office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Monday told the Supreme Court that it would postpone the February 16 mayoral election to a date after February 17. (ANI)

