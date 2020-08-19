Civil Aviation Minister hails cabinet decision to lease out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday hailed the Union Cabinet decision to lease out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI) through public private partnership (PPP).

"In a momentous decision under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, the Union Cabinet has given its stamp of approval for leasing of three more airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on PPP basis," Puri said in a tweet.

"PPP at these airports will not only help in delivery of efficient and quality services to the air passengers but will also help @AAI_Official in enhancing its revenues and focusing on developing more airports at Tier-II & Tier III places," he added.

An official release said that the cabinet accorded its approval for leasing the three airports for operation, management and development to Adani Enterprises Ltd, which was declared as the successful bidder in global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India. The lease is for a period of 50 years.

The release said that the projects will bring efficiency in service delivery, expertise, enterprise and professionalism apart from harnessing the needed investments in the public sector. (ANI)

